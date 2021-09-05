Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 124.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFQY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 167.0% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

VFQY opened at $123.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.