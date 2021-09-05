VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

VEON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. Equities research analysts predict that VEON will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VEON by 1,735.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

