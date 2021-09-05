Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 322.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 538,246 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 254.2% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 139,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

