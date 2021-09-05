Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 71,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 102,732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $77.01 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

