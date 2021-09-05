Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaman by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kaman by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaman alerts:

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAMN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.