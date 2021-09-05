Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.96 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,461.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3,319.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

