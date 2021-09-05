Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 634.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

UAA opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

