Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

