Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

