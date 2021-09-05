Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 68,749 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of EHC opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

