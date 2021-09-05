Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NuVasive by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 166,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
NuVasive stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,013.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. Research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.
In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,459,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,408,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,228,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
