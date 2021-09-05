Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 744 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.61 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

