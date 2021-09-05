Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 28,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.62 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.