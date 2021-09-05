Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,755 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,890. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day moving average of $121.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

