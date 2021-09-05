Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.11.

VRNT stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 46,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,002,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $841,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $6,761,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 52.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 47,207 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

