Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 144.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,144 shares of company stock worth $3,461,912 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

VRSK opened at $205.08 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.51 and a 200-day moving average of $180.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

