Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,349 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

