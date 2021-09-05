Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of Napco Security Technologies worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 39,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

NSSC opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

