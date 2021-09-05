Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Cogent Communications worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after buying an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $74.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 680.15 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 423.68%.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,066 shares of company stock worth $1,828,917. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

