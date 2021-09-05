Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 183,757 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Gentex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.