Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of DaVita worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

DVA opened at $132.17 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

