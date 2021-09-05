Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 209,540 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 209,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 116.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Rollins by 72.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $39.71 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

