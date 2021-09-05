VIG Achieves Market Cap of $993,293.10 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. VIG has a total market cap of $993,293.10 and approximately $469.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001242 BTC.

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,493,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

