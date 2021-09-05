Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

