Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.
Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $46.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vipshop by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vipshop Company Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
