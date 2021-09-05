Vladimir Rak Sells 10,011 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $145.19 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $146.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DKS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 262,873 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,383,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.