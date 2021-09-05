VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $190.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.36.
Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $145.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.