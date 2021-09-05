VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $190.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.36.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $145.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 4.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

