Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. Vontier’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vontier stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Vontier worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

