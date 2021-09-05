Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $16.23

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $15.83. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 988 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

The company has a market cap of $576.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

