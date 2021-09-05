W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

GWW stock opened at $429.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.25 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

