Warp Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.83 Million (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $232,492.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $391.96 or 0.00778815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

