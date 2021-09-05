Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRTBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

