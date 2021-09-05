WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,729 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATH opened at $63.37 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UiPath from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Summit Redstone began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.