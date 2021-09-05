WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,409 Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWD. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

