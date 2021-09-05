WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $298.29 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.81. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

