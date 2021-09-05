WealthShield Partners LLC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries stock opened at $155.66 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

