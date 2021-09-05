WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $109,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $381.57 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $382.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

