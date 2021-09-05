WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $135,000 in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 326,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 60.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $478,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

APTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of APTO opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

