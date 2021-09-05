WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 765 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

