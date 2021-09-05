WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $135,000 Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3,619.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 945,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 919,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 83.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 166,577 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 871,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.27.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson purchased 57,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

APTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Aptose Biosciences Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

