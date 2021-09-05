WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

