Wells Fargo & Company Raises Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target to $270.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of NDSN opened at $241.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.93 and a 200-day moving average of $213.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Nordson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

