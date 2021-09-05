Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,964 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $217.40 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

