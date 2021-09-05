Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $32.13 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.23. 5,172,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

