Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,689 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $117.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.24. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.75 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

