Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,872 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $134.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upped their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.