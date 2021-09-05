Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $77.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.88.

