Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

DSI stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

