Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $57.28 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.