Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $37,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $222.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.47 and a 200-day moving average of $212.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

