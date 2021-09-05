Widercoin (WDR) Achieves Market Cap of $282,847.75

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a market cap of $282,847.75 and approximately $4,377.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00067397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.34 or 0.00234480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.73 or 0.07840818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.57 or 1.00024864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.96 or 0.00982308 BTC.

Widercoin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

